Dacia to launch the new Duster in 2024

​Dacia is testing the Duster 3 at the technical center in Titu, production in the factory will start by the end of the year, and the car will be launched in the first months of 2024, Hotnews.ro reports. The first generation Duster was launched in 2010, and the second, seven years later Late.

The SUV represents two thirds of Mioveni’s total production and will also have a hybrid version. The factory produces 200,000 Duster cars/year.

Duster 3 will not have diesel versions, but it will have a hybrid variant, being the second Dacia model, after the Jogger, with such an engine. The third hybrid in the Dacia range will be the Bigster. The factory is preparing for the new Duster to increase the robotization rate from 44% to 52%.

Renault officials said the Duster 3 will have better off-road capabilities and a more spacious interior. As with the Jogger and the Duster, Dacia will insist on the way to use the car for outings in nature (tent transport, bicycles, skis). It is expected that the changes in Duster 3 will be more numerous than in the recent “generation change”, six years ago.

The Duster 3 will also have design elements (especially in the front area) found on the Bigster concept and, like the production Bigster (to be launched in 2025), the Duster 3 will be built on the CMF-B platform, used on models such as Renault Clio and Captur, but also on the Nissan Juke. The current Duster is built on the older B0 platform, used in the Logan “family”.