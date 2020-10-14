Dacia to present its first electric car on Thursday

Dacia is expected on Thursday, October 15 to introduce the Spring electric model, seven months after releasing photos with the concept

The model will be the cheapest 100% electric car on the European market, with a starting price of around EUR 14,000-16,000, which might drop under EUR 10,000 after subsidies.

Renault is expected to present at the same event on Thursday the concept of electric SUV on the CMF-EV platform.

Dacia Spring, a mini town electric model is to be launched in the series version on the market in 2021. It is a five-door, 3.73m long car.

Dacia Spring is inspired by the small SUV Renault K-ZE, which has been launched in China, with the price mounting to EUR 8,000.

The presentation of Dacia spring was due in March this year within the Motor Show in Geneva, which was though cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.