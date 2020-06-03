Dacia to put on furlough over 1,000 employees

1,100 employees of Dacia Mioveni will be put on furlough again during June 2-30 for lack of orders. The move comes less than a month since the plant where over 15,000 people are working, has resumed activity.



Now the employees of the Press Shop and Mechanics departments will be on furlough, more precisely the workers from the sections that are manufacturing car parts and sub-assemblies for the factories in Russia, Morocco, Brazil and France, which are still closed.

According to a trade union leader from Dacia, the workers on furlough are manufacturing car parts for other plants which have not resumed activity, so 1,100 people from 15,000 are staying home. The Press Shop department will work in two shifts.

Dacia has resumed activity on May 4, but the production now is just 1,180 cars a day. In June the production is expected to increase to 1,300 cars per day.

Dacia factory from Mioveni, Arges has partially resumed its activity on April 21 and the entire activity on May 4.