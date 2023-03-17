Dacia’s largest SUV will be manufactured in Romania

The largest Dacia SUV will be manufactured in Romania, at Mioveni, and will be heavily inspired by the Dacia Bigster concept, the car manufacturer announced. Dacia did not mention whether the Bigster name will be kept for the series model, but it confirmed that this SUV – the largest Dacia model – will be produced in the country and will reach the market in 2025.

“The future C-segment SUV will be built on the CMF-B platform,” Dacia announced in a press release.

With the presentation, on January 14, 2021, of the Renaulution strategic plan, Dacia’s ambition to expand its range of models and assert its presence in the European C segment was announced.

“To put this goal into practice, it was decided that the future model based on the Bigster concept will be produced at the Mioveni plant. True to the spirit of Dacia, the new SUV, robust and spacious, will be launched in 2025”, says the press release, quoted by 0-100.ro.