Daimler creates 145 more jobs at Sebes

Daimler German Group has announced it had increased the production of gearboxes in its Sebes factory, which prompted a new shift that created 145 new more jobs.

The increase of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission capacity was due to the high demand on the market.

Both Dacia and Ford have increased their engine and car production this summer.

Star Assembly, Daimler’s local division, posted a turnover of EUR 1.52 billion last year, down by 2.2% as against the previous year.

Daimler subsidiary in Romania, Star Assembly, officially kicked off the production of the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission in February 2019. To implement the new product in the transmission portfolio, Daimler built two new production halls in Sebes, stretching on an area of about 54,000 square meters.