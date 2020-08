Dutch shipbuilder Damen will cut 1,050 jobs worldwide, with 870 of them in Romania and the rest in the Netherlands (Gorinchem, Schiedam and Bergum), according to Dutch News.

The shipbuilder reported a huge loss last year, as it faced problems on several projects that proved to be larger than initially thought. The loss mounted to EUR 287m last year, the highest loss in the 93 years of the company’s history.

A spokesman told the paper that the company, which has 13,000 employees worldwide, hopes to keep Dutch job losses to a minimum by transferring staff to other divisions within the group.

Damen Shipyards in Galati is the largest of Damen Shipyards Group’s 32 shipyards , while in 2017, Damen Shipyards Group became the owner of Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries. in Galati is, while in 2017,