DAN AIR to Launch Scheduled Flights to Damascus, Syria

Romanian airline DAN AIR will begin operating regular commercial flights between Damascus and four European destinations—Bucharest, Frankfurt, Berlin, and Stockholm—starting June 15, 2025. With this expansion, DAN AIR becomes the only airline from the European Union to operate direct commercial flights to the Syrian capital. Tickets for these flights are already available on the airline’s website, www.danair.ro.

This strategic development is made possible by bilateral agreements between Romania and Syria and DAN AIR’s official designation by Romania’s Ministry of Transport at the end of March 2025, with final approval from Syrian authorities in late April.

“We’ve undertaken this initiative to launch flights to Damascus based on our belief that aviation should connect, not isolate,” said Matt Ian David, CEO of DAN AIR. “Syria is a destination with a real need for connectivity, and we’ve chosen to address that need in a responsible and professional way. Romania has a long-standing relationship with Syria, and our nations are bound by shared history. We are proud of the trust our partners place in DAN AIR and of operating these flights under strict safety procedures and in-depth security checks, fully aligned with international standards. In a world often shaped by prejudice, we respond with action: with respect, responsibility, and trust in our mission to provide mobility.”

Alongside DAN AIR, several internationally recognized airlines also fly to and from Damascus, including Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Royal Jordanian, and Kuwait Airways.

The Syrian government responded positively to Romania’s request to designate DAN AIR as an official operator for scheduled services between the two countries. The initiative is supported by H.E. Mr. Khaled Sharaf, the Syrian Ambassador to Romania.

DAN AIR Flight Schedule from Damascus

DAN AIR will operate its Damascus routes using an AIRBUS A320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 seats. The schedule includes:

Bucharest – Damascus – Bucharest: 6 flights per week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Damascus – Stockholm – Damascus: 2 flights per week (Wednesday, Sunday)

Damascus – Berlin – Damascus: 2 flights per week (Tuesday, Saturday)

Damascus – Frankfurt – Damascus: 2 flights per week (Monday, Friday)

Tickets for all routes are available at: www.danair.ro