Dan Robinson returns to the leadership of the Association of Romanian Brewers

The members of the Association of Romanian Brewers re-elected Dan Robinson, Managing Director of HEINEKEN Romania, as President. Starting from January 1, 2023, Dan Robinson took over this position from Mihai Voicu, General Manager of Bergenbier S.A., a company part of the Molson Coors group, who provided the presidency during the previous year.

”I thank the members of the Association for reinvesting their trust in me for this role that honors me. This is my second term as President of the Association and I look forward to working with industry colleagues and stakeholders in what will be a challenging 2023. We continue to focus our efforts on the sustainable development of the sector, where the most relevant example is DRS (Deposit Return System), which will be a major change for Romania’s consumers, shoppers, customers, as well as for institutional partners and other relevant stakeholders. I thank Mihai Voicu, the President of the Association in 2022, for the successful performance of the Association’s activity in what was another challenging year, “said Dan Robinson.

Dan Robinson has been Managing Director of HEINEKEN Romania since October 2018. He joined the HEINEKEN Group in 2005 and since then he has led HEINEKEN’s operations, from different roles across several markets. Before taking over the MD role of HEINEKEN’s Romania, he held the position of Managing Director Europe Export and Global Duty Free at HEINEKEN in Amsterdam.