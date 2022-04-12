Daniel Dines (UiPath) buys 9.57% stake in RodBun through his investment vehicle Ice Vulcan Properties Ltd

Daniel Dines (UiPath) acquires, through his investment vehicle Ice Vulcan Properties Ltd, a 9.57% stake in Rodbun Grup S.A., one of the most important players in the Romanian agriculture sector. An additional stake of 0.23% of RodBun’s shares was acquired by Ionut Sas, VP of Tax for the UiPath global operations. Founded in 2001 by Alexandru Iancu and Daniel Muntean, RodBun is a Romanian entrepreneurial company that integrates a diverse range of products and solutions for local farmers.

“We are thrilled to announce our first transaction in the Romanian agricultural sector by investing in RodBun. We strongly believe that the future of agriculture is based on research, innovation, digitalization, and sustainability. By making smart investments in this direction, Romania has the potential to become one of the key players in Europe in the agricultural sector. RodBun is a unique company on the local market, representing one of the pioneers of the digitalization of Romanian agriculture. We know the strategic importance of the Black Sea agricultural region globally, as well as the vital role of farmers in today’s and tomorrow’s world, especially in the context of global warming. For this reason, we have chosen to invest in a company that has the potential to contribute to more resilient and efficient food systems, including in times of crisis. Our decision to invest in RodBun comes from our desire to actively support the strategic plans of Romanian entrepreneurs to become significant regional players,” said Daniel Dines.

The transaction with RodBun marks the first direct investment of Ice Vulcan Properties and Daniel Dines in the agricultural sector. The partnership between Ice Vulcan Properties and RodBun also takes into consideration the potential listing of RodBun on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. To meet the corporate governance criteria imposed by the capital market, RodBun will appoint a Board of Directors where Ionut Sas will be proposed as a Board Member and Daniel Dines will be a permanent invitee.

“Rodbun is celebrating its twentieth anniversary these days. We enter this partnership considering that it ensures a synthesis between our experience and vast infrastructure in the Romanian agricultural market, on the one hand, and the global vision of Daniel Dines’ team, based on excellence in technology, on the other. A common interest in research and innovation unites us. We are convinced, moreover, that investments in technological solutions adapted to the new climate reality will become our differentiator in this competitive and fragmented sector. We look forward to working with Daniel Dines and Ionut Sas in transforming RodBun into a significant regional player, which will decisively influence the Romanian agricultural sector,” said Daniel Muntean, co-founder of RodBun Grup S.A.

RodBun Group S.A. is a Romanian entrepreneurial company founded in 2002 by Alexandru Iancu and Daniel Muntean. RodBun specializes in products and services for Romanian farmers. The most important activity of the group is the production of agricultural seed, RodBun being the most important local player in this field. The company owns four seed factories, seed farms, a genetic base for corn, sunflower, wheat, alfalfa, peas, soybeans, triticale, as well as an extensive logistics network throughout the country – for transportation and storage of agricultural inputs as well as for grain storage. RodBun also operates a chain of 40 agricultural stores for the traditional small farmers (under the RodBun Phytopharmacy brand). Moreover, the company distributes agricultural inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilizers), offers agricultural consultancy and complete technological solutions, and provides harvesting services in the field. RodBun’s portfolio includes some of the most appreciated brands by Romanian farmers: the Fertillia seed range, Fertilland foliar fertilizers and Fertillo solid fertilizers.

Following the transaction, RodBun Grup S.A.’s shares are owned in equal proportions of 44.27% each by the two co-founders, Alexandru Iancu and Daniel Munteanu. Ice Vulcan Properties Ltd holds a 9.57% stake, Ionut Sas holds 0.23% of the shares, while the remaining 1.67% of shares are held by RodBun employees (both vested and unvested shares) as well as by the company.

The transaction was facilitated by the law firm DLA Piper.