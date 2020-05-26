Danish pharma company rents offices in the newest office building in Victoriei Square

CBRE real estate consultant advised the relocation process for the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, who leased an area of 580 sq m offices in the Țiriac Tower building, located in Victoriei Square. The transaction was signed in March, in full swing of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, thus confirming the continuity of the transactions in the real estate market.

„The construction of Țiriac Tower carries on uninterruptedly and we have recently completed the superstructure of the building, respecting the time and safety conditions agreed. Țiriac Tower will be the most stylish and safe building in the central area of the Capital city, being also the only building in the Victoriei Square area that offers 1,200 sqm of terraces and patios, a benefit for which companies have shown high interest in the last two months”, said Răzvan Enache, Managing Director of Țiriac Imobiliare.

The Danish company Novo Nordisk, worldwide known for its insulin production, will take up the 9th floor of the Țiriac Tower building, consisting of about 580 sq m of offices and two terraces with an area of over 120 sq m, according to CBRE, who advised the transaction together with Victor Răchită.

“We wanted a modern building, with efficient spaces for our current needs, which reflects the sustainable approach of Novo Nordisk. Furthermore, we wished to remain in the central business area of the city, keeping everything at the fingertips of our employees and partners. Țiriac Tower met all these criteria and additionally offered a space flooded with natural daylight and large outdoor terraces, which are also important aspects for our team”, explained Cecilia Radu, General Manager of Novo Nordisk.

Țiriac Tower is the newest building in Victoriei Square, the iconic business area of the Capital city. The building has a leasable area of approximately 16,500 sq m, comprising 12 floors and will accommodate occupiers in the fields of law, strategic consulting, insurance, engineering and the pharmaceutical industry. CBRE has advised the lease of a total volume of 30% of the entire building so far.