Databricks, Founded by Two Romanians, Hits $100B Valuation

Databricks, the American analytics and artificial intelligence company, achieved a valuation of over $100 billion in a Series K funding round, signing a term sheet on August 19, 2025. The new valuation represents a 61% increase compared to the $62 billion valuation recorded in 2024 by the company co-founded by Romanians Ion Stoica and Matei Zaharia in 2013. The co-founders include the company’s CEO, Ali Ghodsi, as well as two Romanian-born computer scientists: Ion Stoica (the company’s executive chairman) and Matei Zaharia (chief technologist).

The San Francisco-based company serves approximately 15,000 clients, including Block, Shell, and Rivian. This Series K round, already oversubscribed, raises the company’s estimated valuation to over $100 billion—a 61% increase compared to the $62 billion valuation recorded at the end of 2024.

CEO Ali Ghodsi stated that the global demand for AI applications and agents, which turn company data into valuable assets, underpins investor interest.

The company plans to use the funds for product development and mergers and acquisitions in the AI sector, amid growing competition between private and public entities seeking to leverage technology-driven efficiency. At the end of 2024, Databricks raised $10 billion in a funding round considered one of the largest venture capital financings in history, at a valuation of $62 billion.

The total investment round consisted of $10 billion in equity venture capital and $5.25 billion in strategic loans from banks and private lending firms, according to Bloomberg. Participating banks included JP Morgan Chase, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

The previous valuation of $62 billion was used for business investments, acquisitions, and international expansion.

The current situation reflects a trend in which startups stay private longer due to high interest rates and IPO market uncertainties, while private-market investors hold record liquidity for these late-stage rounds.