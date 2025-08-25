Databricks to acquire the machine learning startup Tecton

Databricks, an American software and artificial intelligence company co-founded in 2013 by Romanians Ion Stoica and Matei Zaharia, will acquire the machine learning startup Tecton, which was valued at $900 million in 2022. With this move, Databricks is taking the next step in expanding its AI agent offerings for enterprise clients. Recently, following a new funding round, Databricks’ valuation rose to over $100 billion.

Through the acquisition of Tecton, Databricks is advancing its strategy to broaden its portfolio of AI agents, after a recent series of deals aimed at providing comprehensive AI-building tools for enterprise customers, according to a statement from CEO Ali Ghodsi.

Founded in 2020 by former Uber engineers and backed by Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins, Tecton has raised $160 million in funding and was last valued at $900 million in 2022. With around 90 employees, the company developed software that enables large-scale data management and processing, already used by major clients.

The acquisition follows Databricks’ announcement this week that it signed a preliminary agreement for a new funding round, which pushes the company’s valuation above $100 billion — more than 60% higher than just eight months ago.

Databricks was already an investor in Tecton, but this acquisition will allow the company co-founded by the two Romanians to focus on real-time machine learning infrastructure.

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi explained that Tecton’s technology and talent could contribute to the development of Agent Bricks, its flagship product for creating and automating AI agent workflows, as competition intensifies in delivering AI tools for enterprises.