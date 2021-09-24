Datanet Systems buys 51% of Red Dot, based in Cluj-Napoca

Datanet Systems, integrator of complex IT&C solutions and systems and member of the Soitron group, makes a strategic investment by acquiring the majority package of shares of Red Dot, a company in Cluj-Napoca. Through this transaction, Datanet Systems aims to further develop its operations in Transylvania and provide more efficient services to the customers in this region, for all of its business lines.

Founded in 2005 by a team of experienced professionals, Red Dot provides integrated IT&C products, services, and solutions tailored to business requirements, including design, installation, and maintenance for voice, video, and data infrastructure, such as structured cabling systems, communications, audio/video systems, security systems, Smart Home and smart-building solutions.

“We are very happy taking this step and expanding our business in Romania alongside Red Dot. We have been aiming for this development for a few years, which wasn’t easy to achieve. Datanet Systems has always provided outstanding quality to its customers, which is why finding the right partner that embraces the same culture has not been an easy task. Now we will be able to focus on providing to our customers, located in the central part of Romania, direct access to solutions from our company’s portfolio, being assisted by the local presence of our specialists“, said Dragos Stroescu, Administrator of Datanet Systems.

The acquired company will be managed as an independent entity, under the new name Datanet Systems Cluj SRL, having the same current management and staffing structure, and with all ongoing contracts continuing as normal. The two companies have agreed on a development plan for Datanet Systems Cluj, which aims for team growth and portfolio expansion of solutions and services provided to customers. Prior to this transaction, the companies had a long-term relationship, successfully carrying out several implementation and maintenance projects for telecommunications infrastructure.

“The world has changed. The way we work, we buy and have fun, the way we communicate and travel, the way we live, are all different than there were even a few years ago. Today, information of any kind is at hand and digitization has become a necessity for companies and organizations. Taking these changes into consideration, the consolidation of Red Dot with Datanet Systems will be beneficial first of all for to the end customer, to whom we bring an augmented experience and a much-improved range of services, as well as to both our companies, that together have the resources, the expertise and the geographic coverage to serve customers efficiently and quickly, with a diversified portfolio of IT&C products and services”, said Mircea Pop, Administrator and Owner of Red Dot.

During the acquisition, Datanet Systems was assisted by the law firm Dinu Petre and Associates. The newly established company will be 51% owned by Datanet Systems Bucharest and 49% by the current owner of Red Dot SRL. The transaction price is confidential.