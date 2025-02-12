The Romanian company Decalex Digital is expanding its services by opening the Decalex Digital UK office in London. This milestone was marked by a special business breakfast organized in partnership with the British Computer Society (BCS) in London, dedicated to the business community in the UK capital.

CyberBreakfast by Decalex Digital, 1st Edition 2025, the first in a series planned for the year, brought together leaders from various industries and fields, all interested in innovation, cyber leadership, and top-tier services in the sector. This event served as a platform where leaders learned how to manage a cybersecurity crisis from a top-down approach.

Cybersecurity is not just an IT or technical issue—it must become an intrinsic part of every company’s business strategy, and even more so, its survival strategy. Recent studies show that 88% of companies in the S&P 500 lack internal expertise to manage cyber risks. Additionally, the average recovery time for small and medium-sized businesses after a serious security incident is 7.3 months, an unacceptably long period in today’s globally competitive market.

“The UK market is an extremely mature one from a consulting services perspective, but our competitive advantage in this market is the type of compliance solutions we strategically implement to support the business objectives of organizations. In the coming years we want to develop the London subsidiary and position ourselves on the local market as a valuable business partner for companies’ growth”, emphasized Cristiana Deca, CEO & Founder of Decalex Digital.

Founded 11 years ago by three young entrepreneurs—Cristian Deca, Ciprian Harabagiu, and Cristiana Deca—Decalex has achieved consistent growth in the field of compliance and data protection.