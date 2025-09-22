Dedeman, the national leader in construction materials and home improvement retail, with 100% Romanian capital, is expanding its operations into the Republic of Moldova through a strategic investment that will create jobs and strengthen the regional business climate.

The decision to enter the Moldovan market was made by Dedeman’s management following a highly constructive meeting with Prime Minister Dorin Recean and other officials of the Chisinau Government, a pro-European, dynamic, and reform-driven administration that promotes stability and opportunities for foreign investors.

Dedeman’s presence across the Prut will strengthen Romanian-Moldovan economic ties and confirm the Republic of Moldova’s attractiveness for major investments.

“The Republic of Moldova is a market with real development potential, proving that it is ready to become part of the European Union. This investment reflects our confidence in the future, stability, and prospects of the local economy, as well as our desire to contribute to the development of the community, through the experience and resources we have accumulated in Romania,” said Dragoș Pavăl, President of Dedeman.

With a network of 64 stores nationwide, Dedeman continues its expansion. By the end of this year, the Mediaș store – the 65th in the network – will be inaugurated, while in 2026 a new store will open in Giurgiu, marking Dedeman’s presence in every county of Romania.

The step across the Prut is therefore a natural complement to the company’s development strategy.

“For us, the decision to come to the Republic of Moldova is not just a business move, but the fulfillment of a long-standing desire. The fact that Dedeman originated in Bacău, only about 150 km from the border, made this expansion a natural step from the very beginning. We want to offer our neighbors a modern and accessible shopping experience, at the standards we have accustomed our Romanian customers to, while also contributing to the development of the local economy,” emphasized Dragoș Pavăl.

The first foreign investments of the Pavăl Holding group were made in 2023 in the tourism sector. In 2025, the Pavăl brothers strengthened this international expansion by acquiring the Praktiker Hellas DIY chain in Greece, one of the most significant transactions in the region. Entering the Moldovan market is thus a natural continuation of this regional development vision.

“We are coming to the Republic of Moldova not only as investors, but as partners of local communities. We truly believe in the boundless potential of this country and in its European path,” added Dragoș Pavăl.