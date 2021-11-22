Deep tech startup Humans.ai announces upcoming token sale on Polkastarter

Deep tech startup Humans.ai announces public token sale on December 6th, which will launch on the Polkastarter IDO platform, to help engage the community in the further development of the decentralised Humans.ai platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale.

Humans.ai has already raised $9 million from over 60 world-class investors in their private sale round, ranging from business leaders, tech executives and blockchain experts to community leaders and top management from tier-1 companies.

“This public token sale on Polkastarter is the next fundraising step for Humans.ai after the successful $9 million financing we raised through the private sale round. We plan to continue investing in innovation, empower creators to build without limitations, and innovate using blockchain technology and AI, everything based on governance and transparency for all AI models generated on the Humans.ai platform.”, said Sabin Dima, CEO at Humans.ai.

The company plans to raise another $1,170,000 in the public token sale, set to start on the 6th of December on the Polkastarter IDO platform, to help fund the further development of the first framework for ethical AI and blockchain, with a strong focus on synthetic media. Interested investors must pass the whitelisting process, open until the 26th of November, in order to be able to purchase $HEART tokens during the company’s IDO.

The Humans.ai team is building the next-generation blockchain platform that brings together an ecosystem of stakeholders around the use of AI to create at scale. It combines a library of AI tools into a creative studio suite where users will be able to pick and choose as they bring their ideas to life. Individuals are empowered to create and own their digital likenesses, which may be used by themselves and others in the creation of any number of digital assets. The synthetic media, AI apps, and other digital assets utilize blockchain technology to generate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as a way of creating transparency, provenance, accountability, and long-term governance.