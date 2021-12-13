Deep tech startup Humans.ai raises $1,170,000 in record time on the Polkastarter platform

Deep tech startup Humans.ai has closed its public token sale on Polkastarter in record time, raising $1,170,000 via the cross-chain token offering platform.

The company launched the IDO (Initial Decentralized Offering) in partnership with Polkastarter, to help engage the community in the further development of the decentralised Humans.ai platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale. The Humans.ai $HEART token sale went live on the 9th of December and was immediately oversubscribed, closing in less than 30 minutes. The $1,170,000 raise is the biggest pool on the Polkastarter platform so far.

“We are excited that the Humans.ai IDO on Polkastarter was oversubscribed and sold out in less than 30 minutes. The community participation was amazing! We are very thankful to every investor for supporting us during this process. Polkastarter has also been a great partner and supporter of the Humans.ai project and our ambition to create the first framework for ethical AI and Blockchain.”, said Sabin Dima, CEO at Humans.ai.

The company has also announced that its native $HEART token will be listed on one of world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, KuCoin, as of this Monday, December 13th. KuCoin is a major exchange in the crypto market, established since 2017 with more than 500 currencies included in its 750 trading pairs. KuCoin is used by more than 10 million registered users globally and is one of the largest social trading platforms.

“I’m very proud of our team who has worked tirelessly over the last months to make this happen. This is only the beginning, as we plan to continue investing in innovation, empower creators to build without limitations, and innovate using Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technology, everything based on governance and transparency for all AI models generated on the Humans.ai platform.”, added Sabin Dima.

The Humans.ai team is building the next-generation blockchain platform that brings together an ecosystem of stakeholders around the use of AI to create at scale. It combines a library of AI tools into a creative studio suite where users will be able to pick and choose as they bring their ideas to life. With Humans.ai, users are empowered to create and own their digital likenesses, which may be used either by themselves, or by others, in the creation of any number of digital assets. The company’s synthetic media, AI apps, and other digital assets utilize blockchain technology to generate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as a way of creating transparency, provenance, accountability, and long-term governance.

The company also recently launched the unique technology called Proof-of-Human, which validates that a human is behind every AI decision and uses blockchain technology to encapsulate each AI in an NFT (non-fungible token), thus providing a management and governance interface for that AI.

Humans.ai had previously raised $9 million from over 60 world-class investors in their private sale round, ranging from business leaders, tech executives and blockchain experts to community leaders and top management from tier-1 companies. Lead investors in the Humans.ai startup have included Romanian entrepreneur Răzvan Munteanu, one of the most active investors in the blockchain space, and Elrond Research, the investment arm of Romanian blockchain company Elrond.