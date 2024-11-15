Defic Globe, a subsidiary of YEO Technology – a global brand in renewable energy and energy technologies – is expanding its presence on the Romanian market through strategic investments. The company plans to build four new solar power plants locally, contributing to the country’s renewable energy targets. At the same time, Defic Globe strengthens its commitment by opening an office in Bucharest and becoming a member of the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA).

Defic Globe, part of YEO Technology – the global energy giant based in Turkey, finalized last year the group’s first major investment in the Romanian photovoltaic sector – the Caracal Solar Power Plant (CES) – with an installed capacity of 18 MWp and generating around 26 GWh of electricity annually.

Defic Globe has also started the construction of two new solar power plants in the town of Bobicești, with a combined capacity of 21.3 MWp, planned to become operational in the second quarter of 2025. The investment will generate 34,400 MWh of energy per year, supporting the national demand for clean energy.

At the same time, Defic Globe has recently announced a partnership with Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd. (SEP) to jointly develop two photovoltaic power plants in Romania – with a total capacity of 129 MWp, separate from the above-mentioned projects. Under the agreement, the investment in the power plants will be carried out jointly with SEP, while the turnkey construction, including engineering services, installation of high-voltage transformers and power transmission lines for the solar power plants, will be carried out by Defic Globe.

“We believe in Romania’s potential and its direction of development in clean energy. Local investment is key to our global goal of reaching 1 GW of renewable generation capacity by 2030. Our international experience, with over 400 completed projects on three continents, gives us the confidence that we will make a significant contribution to Romania’s energy transition,” said Tolunay Yıldız, CEO of YEO Technology.

YEO Technology, strengthening its position on the local market

In order to strengthen its local presence, YEO Technology opened an office in Bucharest in October, facilitating the direct management of renewable energy investments in the country. This office will support the company’s expansion activities and ensure optimal support for ongoing and future projects.

Furthermore, YEO Technology has joined the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA), one of the leading renewable energy organizations in the country, to collaborate with the local energy community. Through its RPIA membership, the company will actively contribute to the development of the renewable energy market in Romania, supporting the national green transition goals.