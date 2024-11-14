The manufacturing industry in Romania is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the need for efficiency and the adoption of new

technologies. According to the 2021 DESI report, Romania ranks last in the EU in terms of digitalization, with the digitalization level of manufacturing companies remaining below 25%. This position underscores the sig nificant potential for growth towards automation and digital optimization, where investments in technology and learning can transform operations and competitiveness.

In this context, DEKRA and KFactory ® announce a strategic partnership that brings a unique combination of consultancy and digitalization to the Romanian market, covering all essential aspects for success – Processes, People, Technology .

Through this partnership, KFactory® aims to get closer to manufacturing companies, helping them improve their operational efficiency and competitiveness through top digital solutions. The KFactory platform has already delivered notable results among adopti ng companies, increasing production efficiency by up to 20% and reducing equipment downtime by over 5%, according to published case studies . The KFactory platform captures and analyzes operational data in real – time, thus providing complete visibility over the entire production process.

DEKRA is a global leader in consulting, certification, and training services, with solid expertise in team training and process optimization. In Romania, DEKRA has been present since 2005 with a diversified client portfolio, from major players in the automotive industry to companies in logistics, industrial production, and retail. In the last three years, DEKRA Romania has completed projects worth €165 million in operational

excellence and optimization among its client companies, and the number of participants in Lean Six-Sigma courses has increased by 43% over the last year.

“Through this partnership, we want to highlight that for growth and optimization, technology alone is not enough; a consultant is essential to guide managers, when necessary, in interpreting and understanding the data collected and analyzed in real-time through the KFactory platform”, said Vlad Cazan, co-fondator KFactory®. “Together, we offer our clients access to a full range of resources for digital transformation, ensuring efficient and strategic use of operational data for informed and precise decisions.”

“In a market undergoing digital transformation, it is essential that technology is supported by know-how and a solid strategy to meet future challenges. I like that the POT acronym perfectly reflects our motivation to optimize processes, invest in people, and implement advanced technologies. I am very confident that together with our partners we will provide the necessary support for real positive outcomes,” said Cornel Iacob, Training&Advisory Director la DEKRA România.