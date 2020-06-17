Deloitte Romania appoints new Partner-in-Charge of the Tax and Legal practice

Deloitte Romania has appointed Vlad Boeriu Partner-in-Charge of the Tax and Legal practice, effective as of June 2020, following Dan Badin’s completion of the mandate in this role. Vlad Boeriu joined Deloitte in 2004 as a Tax Consultant and has gone through all the ranks up to Partner-in-Charge. Since 2015, he has been a Tax Partner, a role in which he led the growth of Deloitte Romania’s indirect tax practice.

He is a certified tax consultant, holds a bachelor’s degree from Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and followed the University of Sheffield MBA.

“Vlad Boeriu has had a stellar career in Deloitte due to his professionalism, his dedication to excellence in client service and his supportive and caring leadership style. I congratulate him and I am confident that our Tax and Legal practice, whose strength is recognized equally by clients and by independent international rankings, will further consolidate under his coordination. I thank Dan Badin for his tremendous contribution and commitment and I am sure he will continue to bring value to our clients in the role of Tax Partner,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.