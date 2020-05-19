Deloitte Romania names Horatiu Pirvulescu as Audit Partner and leader of the Timisoara practice

Deloitte Romania has appointed Horatiu Pirvulescu as Audit Partner and leader of the Timisoara practice, effective as of May 18, 2020. With 20 years of experience in audit, Horatiu Pirvulescu has focused over the past eight years on initiatives meant to support the entrepreneurial environment. In his new role, he will also contribute to developing the Deloitte Private programme, which focuses on serving private companies of all sizes including local entrepreneurs, SMEs, start-ups and family businesses.

“Deloitte’s 12-year presence in Timisoara will further strengthen as we welcome Horatiu Pirvulescu to our regional team. He will contribute to expanding our audit practice, as well as in connecting the local market to our solutions in tax, legal and financial advisory, in order to support entrepreneurs and top executives in Western Romania maximize the potential of their businesses,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

Horatiu Pirvulescu has built his financial and accounting experience in the professional services area, where he started as audit assistant and went on to become a partner, and as a CFO for companies in the industry and hospitality sectors. Before joining Deloitte, he worked for another Big 4 firm. He is a member of the Romanian Chamber of Auditors (CAFR), of the Romanian Body of Certified and Licensed Accountants (CECCAR) and of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA). He holds an MBA in marketing and business development from McGill University in Canada and a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering.

Deloitte Romania has a regional presence since 2008. Its offices in Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca provide audit, tax and legal services with the help of the local teams of experts, and also facilitate clients’ access to the entire set of services provided by the professionals based in Bucharest.