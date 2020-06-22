Deloitte Romania names new Partner-in-Charge of the Financial Advisory practice

Deloitte Romania has appointed Radu Dumitrescu Partner-in-Charge of the Financial Advisory practice, effective as of June 2020. In his new role, Radu Dumitrescu will coordinate the transaction support and reorganization services teams, the corporate finance advisory experts, the forensic professionals, as well as the valuation, economics and modelling team.

Radu Dumitrescu has almost 20 years of experience in financial analysis, audit, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, project funding advisory and litigation assistance. He joined Deloitte Romania in 2011 as a senior manager and in 2016 he became Transaction Services Partner, in charge of the mergers and acquisitions and reorganization services. He coordinated multi-disciplinary teams of financial, tax and legal experts in due diligence assignments and worked on over 250 transaction services projects related to both national and cross border acquisitions, as well as on transactions with non-performing loans. He is a member of the UK Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), of the Body of Experts and Licensed Accountants of Romania (CECCAR), of the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors (CAFR) and of the Public Authority for Statutory Audit Activity Supervision (ASPAAS).

“Radu Dumitrescu is a prominent financial advisor, highly regarded by both clients and colleagues for his professionalism and collaborative style. I am confident that, from the new role, he will continue to contribute to the development of our financial advisory practice by exploiting the synergies between teams, accelerating innovation in our offerings and integration with other Deloitte services,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.