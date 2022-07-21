Deloitte Romania teams up with software company Creatio providing automation solutions for SMEs and large enterprises

Deloitte Romania has partnered with the global software company Creatio, headquartered in the US, which provides a leading one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, to offer automation solutions for SMEs, large enterprises and corporations which operate in sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, pharma, telecommunication, transportation, and media and advertising, as well as for the public sector.

“Over the last years, the technology ecosystem that Deloitte created in Romania has developed significantly and even trespassed the local borders through our competences and our internationally recognized partners. The partnership with Creatio will allow us to provide solutions which address the needs of both public and private sector in terms of digital transformation,” said Vladimir Aninoiu, Technology Director within Deloitte Romania’s Consulting practice.

Through this partnership, the technology team within Deloitte Romania’s Consulting practice will manage the implementation of Creatio’s platform, in order to improve the digital transformation journey of companies. In the initial phase, the Creatio platform will be deployed by the Deloitte team to Romanian clients, and, in a second phase, to companies across Central and Eastern Europe.

“Customer success through our no-code platform is at the center of Creatio’s partnership with Deloitte. Jointly, we will boost customer and employee experience of our corporate clients, to help them drive growth and change the way companies innovate and adapt to change,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

This new partnership adds to Deloitte’s technology ecosystem in Romania, which includes the proprietary automation platform Processo, allowing companies to create business processes, decision models and integration points with legacy systems, the digital solutions for financial institutions developed within the strategic partnerships with FintechOS, the document lifecycle automation solutions offered in collaboration with Legito, and the technology solutions for legal, HR and financial departments, such as chatbots and automation of repetitive and manual processes through RPA and proprietary natural language processing algorithms, created in partnership with Druid, Future WorkForce and RPAbox.

Globally, Deloitte has been recognized for several years as the leader in technology consulting and in digital transformation advisory – covering all areas, from strategy and innovation to IT operations -, including through partnerships with SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook and other technology giants.