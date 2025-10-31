- Advertisement -

Delta Air Lines Seeks to Register “Delta” Trademark in Romania

By Romania Journal
The American company Delta Air Lines has initiated steps to register the “Delta” trademark in Romania, at the State Office for Inventions and Trademarks (OSIM), Boarding Pass reports.

The company submitted the official application at the end of October. Delta Air Lines has not yet made public any plans regarding the resumption of regular flights to Romania.
However, the approach to OSIM may mean a first step towards a possible return of the American company with direct flights between the US and Romania, Boarding Pass reports.
Delta previously operated direct flights between Otopeni and New York, starting in 2007, and the route became seasonal in 2008 and was later suspended in 2009, amid the global economic crisis and competitive pressure on the transatlantic market.
 The company previously operated only occasional flights in Romania, for the US government, to and from Constanța Airport.
Currently, the only direct flights between Romania and the US are operated by the Moldovan company HiSky, between Otopeni Airport and JFK Airport in New York. Next year, the company will launch direct flights between Bucharest and Chicago.
No American company currently operates such direct flights.
