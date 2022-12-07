Dennis Selinas, Globalworth’s future CEO, as the new President of AREI

Dennis Selinas, the future CEO of Globalworth, has become the elected President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI), for the next 2-year term. He has taken over the leadership of AREI from Antoanela Comșa, President of GranVia Romania Group, who has successfully steered the association in the last years.

AREI brings together some of the most signiﬁcant real estate investors in Romania, covering the entire spectrum of the industry, from residential, oﬃce to retail and logistics. The AREI members are developing large-scale investment projects amounting to billions of Euro, with important impact in the community across all major cities of Romania: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Brasov, Timisoara, Craiova, Sibiu, Oradea and many more.

Under Antoanela Comşa’s President term, AREI has built a strong representative profile at country level, increasing the community of AREI members that are present in all the big cities across Romania, and thus becoming the most important real estate association in Romania.

“I am honored to be entrusted such a responsibility by my fellow AREI colleagues, with whom I share the same principles and values, and the vision for an ethical and sustainable Real Estate industry that has a positive, long-term impact on Romanian people’s lives. My predecessor Antoanela Comşa has led the Association through an ambitious development plan, while building awareness on the major issues impacting our industry, and I aim to enhance and expand AREI’s achievements and engagement with all relevant stakeholders,” Dennis Selinas said.

Antoanela Comşa added: “During my term, we focused our efforts on building a transparent and in-depth perception of the real estate industry, emphasizing the valuable impact that our members’ development projects have on communities, and promoting the set of values and standards shared by all our members. Today, AREI is a considerably stronger and more relevant community, and I have great confidence that Dennis Selinas will do a great job going further. I look forward to working with him.”

Over the past years, AREI has built a solid partnership with public authorities, through active involvement in the most important dialogue platforms with the business environment, and through valuable contributions with expertise and advice on all public policy initiatives that are impacting major areas for the industry.

In his new role, Dennis Selinas will further focus on enhancing this partnership, so as to contribute to implementing relevant solutions addressing the most strategic and pressing issues for the industry, and advancing AREI’s advocacy agenda (i.e. unlocking the current administrative urbanism blockage in Bucharest, and working on a strategy for the city’s urban development going forward, together with all the relevant stakeholders). He will also represent the Association and its members in relation to all relevant stakeholders from the public, private sector, and the civil society, for a transparent and constructive dialogue.

AREI remains committed to a sustained dynamic growth, hence the new elected President will also focus on further expanding the community with new members expected to join the association, while preserving and strengthening the principles of integrity and strong ethical leadership standards that are at the core of AREI mission and promote them across the industry spectrum.

“While assuming this role in a crucial moment for the industry and the real estate market, reflecting also on the implications of the challenges for the next 2 years, such as: inflation and restrictive monetary policy, energy crises, war in Ukraine, de-globalization, hybrid work model, I truly hope we can work together towards creating new opportunities for the real estate industry in Romania and enhance the country’s ability to attract more investments,” concluded Dennis Selinas.