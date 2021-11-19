DentalMed Luxury Dental Clinic invested EUR 2 million in a new clinic in Bucharest  

DentalMed, operating on the private dental services market in Romania, opened the second clinic of the network, in the center-north area of the Capital, following an investment of approximately 2 million euro.

DentalMed Clinic PRIMAVERII is organized on 2 levels, cumulating an area of 450 sqm, as well as its own courtyard of 260 sqm and 14 parking spaces. The location of the clinic is an exceptional one, in the roundabout of Charles de Gaulle Square, between Primaverii Boulevard and Calea Dorobanţi. The functional spaces with medical destination consist of 8 specialized medical practices and operating room for complex surgical interventions, digital dental imaging laboratory, digital diagnostic laboratory, sterilization room and post-operative recovery room. They are joined by 3 reception areas, 4 waiting rooms, 3 meeting/conference rooms and the offices of the back-office staff.

“The DentalMed MARRIOTT Clinic, our first clinic, has been operating for about 15 years in the Marriott Grand Hotel Bucharest area, the Palace of Parliament and the new construction of the Nation’s Cathedral. But many of our patients live in the northern part of the city. Over time, during the discussions with the patients, we had many requests from those in the northern area to have a clinic in this area of Bucharest as well. We believe that our presence in the most exclusive area in Romania, through the inauguration of DentalMed PRIMAVERII, comes as a complement and at the same time a consolidation of the Luxury Clinic concept, which we have initiated and developed for the first time in Romania since 2007. The avant-garde and surprising design, which takes over the elements of the clinic next to the Marriott Hotel, makes us proudly state that we have made probably one of the most spectacular dental clinics in Europe”, declares Dr. Dragoș Popescu, Co-Owner&Founder DentalMed.

The representative of DentalMed estimates for the first year of functioning of the new clinic a turnover of about 1 million euro and 1000 – 2000 new unique patients, but predicts that in the coming years DentalMed PRIMAVERII will approach the figure of 5 million euro made annually by the DentalMed MARRIOTT clinic. Thus, he forecasts that in about 3-4 years the two clinics will have a consolidated turnover of about 8-10 million euro. The company is also planning to open a children’s clinic in the near future.

“The DentalMed PRIMAVERII Clinic aims to consolidate the already existing clinic in the Marriott Hotel area. The purpose of opening this clinic is not a financial one, in the first phase, but has the role of streamlining the patients’ traffic. Although the DentalMed MARRIOTT clinic currently has 12 medical practices, there was a need for additional programming space. Our main goal is to carry out exceptional dental treatments and maintain an impeccable protocol of treatment, sterilization and anti-Covid protection. That is why we do not want at this moment to transform our concept into a mass-market one; we maintain our desire to remain niche in the luxury area, which has consecrated us“, says Mariana Velisarato, Executive Director DentalMed.

The first DentalMed clinic was opened in 2007, with 3 offices and about 20 employees. Today, the 20 practices in Primaverii and Marriott offices are served by almost 140 employees and collaborators.

The dental services market in Romania is still a young developing market, with an annual growth rate of 15-20%, currently valued at about 400 million euros.