Global law firm Dentons has advised Piraeus Bank S.A. (Greece), acting also through its Frankfurt Branch, on two financings totaling €106 million to support the development of METLEN Energy & Metals’ photovoltaic projects in Romania. Located in Dolj county, the two solar power plants have a combined capacity of approximately 164 MW.

Dentons acted as the lead counsel for the bank on both English and Romanian law, overseeing and coordinating the financing transactions from drafting to closing. Banking and Finance partner Simon Dayes led the legal team, assisted by counsel Maria Tomescu and associate Alin Serea (all Banking and Finance), partner Bogdan Papandopol, counsel Luiza Onofrei and associate Diana Ceparu (all Real Estate) and senior associate Angelica Pintilie and associate Alin Dimache (both Energy).

Simon Dayes commented: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Piraeus Bank and METLEN and to provide legal support for their projects in Romania. The Dentons team is committed to supporting every stage of financings that drive the sustainable development of the renewable energy sector and boost sustainable investments across the region.”