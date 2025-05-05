Global law firm Dentons has advised Sousol Holdings Ltd. on the sale of a 54 MW ready-to-build wind project in Romania to Engie Romania S.A. The project, located in Constanta County, was sold at a ready-to-build stage, with all necessary building permits obtained to commence the works.

Dentons provided comprehensive legal support throughout all stages of the project, including legal due diligence, transaction structuring, drafting and negotiation of the transfer documentation, as well as assistance at signing and closing.

Partner Claudiu Munteanu-Jipescu, Head of the Energy practice in Bucharest, led the team, assisted by counsels Luiza Onofrei (Real Estate) and Elena Vlasceanu (Counsel), senior associates Angelica Pintilie and Carolina Baloleanu, associate Alin Dimache (all Energy), partner Bogdan Papandopol, senior associate Isabela Gheorghe, associates Diana Ceparu, Alice Neagu and Geanina Anghel (all Real Estate), and senior associate Andreea Predescu (Corporate).

Claudiu Munteanu-Jipescu commented: “We are grateful for the trust placed in us and proud to have supported Sousol Holdings in successfully reaching this milestone. This transaction reflects the sustained investor appetite for renewable energy and further strengthens Romania’s role as a strategic market in the region.”