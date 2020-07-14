Dentons Romania appointed new Head of Banking and Finance practice

Dentons law firm, has announces it has promoted Partner Simona Marin as Head of its Banking and Finance practice in Bucharest, leading a team of 16 lawyers, including three partners and three counsel.

Perry Zizzi, Managing Partner of Dentons Romania, stated, “ The appointment of Simona to this key leadership role, combined with other recent high-profile hires in Romania, clearly positions Dentons as the leading finance practice on the Romanian and Central and Eastern European (CEE) markets. This is part of our ‘Dentons Romania 2.0’ strategy to build on our existing regional prominence in key practice areas and advise clients locally, in CEE and beyond”.

Simona Marin is an English and New York qualified Partner with more than 15 years’ experience advising financial institutions and project sponsors on cross-border finance transactions in CEE. She acts for lenders and borrowers and has been involved in advising international banks and financial institutions on a number of ground-breaking transactions in the region in recent years.

“In the last 12 months our Banking and Finance team has advised on more banking transactions in terms of aggregate value than any other law firm in Romania, and I am proud to have been given the opportunity to lead such an experienced group of professionals”, says Simona Marin, Partner and Head of Banking and Finance in Romania. “Our clients appreciate that they can rely on Dentons to help them navigate these challenging times taking a pragmatic and hands-on approach to (re)structuring, negotiating and closing transactions. Crisis brings change — and when change is well managed, it has the potential for growth and improvement. As a firm, drawing on our global expertise, we are ideally placed to help our clients seize those opportunities and drive their implementation”, she added.

Simona joined Dentons from CMS at the end of last year and is recognized as a leading banking and finance lawyer in Romania and CEE by international legal directories such as Chambers Europe, Legal 500 and IFLR 1000. The Chambers Europe 2019 law firm ranking praises her “commitment to finding solutions together with the client and her push for results”.