Depanero electro-IT service company relocates to Sema Parc

River Development, the developer of the Sema Parc and The Light projects, announces the leasing of a space of over 4,000 sqm to Depanero, the largest electro-IT service company in Romania and part of the eMAG group, in two of its buildings in Sema Parc. The transaction was intermediated by Griffes Romania, a local consulting company specializing in real estate services, marketing and setup for new companies coming to Romania.

From the end of September, Depanero will operate in two of the buildings in the eastern part of the business park. An area of over 4,000 sqm has been reserved for the relocation of the technical, operations and customer support teams. From here, consultancy, diagnostic, repair and installation services will be provided for products under warranty and post-warranty from over 60 brands.

The customer reception service will be provided from the second building with street access from Splaiul Independentiei and next to the “Petrache Poenaru” metro station, where defective equipment can be handed over directly by clients.

“Sema Parc has not only the size of a business community, but also all the benefits that these businesses can provide to their customers and partners. Depanero will be able to offer all its customers the benefit of great accessibility, availability of parking spaces and an infrastructure connecting to the most important areas of the city. We are delighted that they have chosen Sema Parc for the relocation and expansion of their business and that we have been able to add an important and valuable functional component to the local community,” says Tina Vîrlan, Lease Manager River Development.

“Depanero’s business has diversified greatly in recent years. We are constantly partnering with new brands and are always expanding the services we offer to both individual and corporate clients. We needed a new location that would meet all these changes and challenges and be easly accessible to our customers as our old location. The search and selection process was not easy, as our business requires very strict criteria in terms of facilities, floor space and accessibility. We hope for a long-lasting partnership, we believe we made the best choice and we look forward to welcoming our customers this autumn in the new Depanero premises“, says Irina Mincinopschi, Depanero General Manager.

“We are happy to have contributed to enriching Sema Parc with such a facility as the Depanero repair and diagnostics centre, which will bring added value to both residents and external users. Also, as a Romanian-owned company, we are honoured to be consultants to one of the oldest and largest developers in Romania and to a friendly and reputable local brand“, says Andreea Păun, Managing Partner Griffes.