Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania relocates offices at One Cotroceni Park

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the largest railway carrier in Europe, will move its headquarters in the office building part of the innovative One Cotroceni Park project, developed by One United Properties on the site of the former Ventilatorul platform. One Cotroceni Park is, at the moment, one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Bucharest, with a mixed function, providing over 75,000 sqm of class A offices in a modern business park outlined in the most dynamic business pole of the city at present.

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania will relocate their offices from an old generation building to the new the new one at One Cotroceni Park, that will offer employees elegant workspaces built according to the highest standards and with access to various facilities.

The ​​2,240 sqm rented area provides 3 meters height in all office areas, for an increased level of comfort. At the same time, DB Cargo employees will also benefit from the latest technologies, such as LED lighting, HVAC – heating, ventilation, air conditioning, but also fresh air supply – as well as high-speed elevators with optimized waiting time, which recovers energy. The project developed by One United Properties in Cotroceni area has a LEED Platinum certification, which aims at sustainable operation and minimal impact on the environment, and is being WELL Health and Safety certified, which aims at the well-being of its occupants and ensuring the best work conditions.

„The decision to relocate the Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania offices to One Cotroceni Park is in line with the companies’ desire to offer their teams efficient workspaces, integrating the latest technologies, which ensure a safe return to the office and provide a framework for efficient work, focused on employee benefits. We are glad to be present in this new business pole outlined on the map of Bucharest and host the headquarters of a company with reputation and tradition in the field in which it operates”, says Mihai Păduroiu, CEO of One United Properties Office Division.

“We want to become the most attractive employer, the first choice for those who want to work in this field. Investing in the future means investing in human resources and we do this both for our own employees and by attracting young people to the railway industry. Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania’s decision to relocate its headquarters to One Cotroceni Park is a relevant example of the trend of improving the working environment”, says Eduard Iancu, General Manager of the company.