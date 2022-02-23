Deutsche Telekom will now use a new logo, both at group level and in all national companies operating under the T brand. In the form 1-T-1 (digit-T-digit), the logo stands for a focus on digital participation, sustainable activities and social cohesion.

Deutsche Telekom’s brand goal is “We won’t stop until everyone is connected”

“Our global market approach is a key pillar of our international digital and sustainable corporate strategy,” said Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “One purpose, one brand architecture, one logo, one claim, and one brand design – with our global brand strategy, we want to make our development to the ‘leading digital telco’ perceptible to everyone.”

In the future, the T will play a much more active role in brand presence. It will change from a simple label, becoming more of a focal point of communication. T stands for the strongest connection between people; it stands for participation, trust and digital optimism – and therefore it stands for the very purpose of the Deutsche Telekom brand: we won’t stop until everyone is connected. “The quality and strength of our networks and our expertise in digital technologies benefit everyone and enable us to master every challenge together as a society. We make this possible based on the high quality of our network, our innovative products, and our strong customer focus – always with the aim of enriching people’s lives”, explained Ulrich Klenke, Chief Brand Officer at Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom will use the revised T logo for the first time at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (28 February – 3 March 2022)

The global change will be implemented gradually over the next two to three years. In the first phase, the company will change its logo on digital channels, communication campaigns and sponsorships. Real-world changes, such as those on buildings and in stores, will be implemented later.

The global and local logo change comes less than half a year after the repositioning of Telekom Romania Mobile and the launch of the new promise to customers – “Mobile as you want it. Simple and fair” in November. The logo change will be gradually rolled out to customer interaction points as the company develops new campaigns and communication materials.

“The new logo supports the simplification of the brand and customer proximity that Telekom Mobile is focusing on, helping us to increase visibility and digitize our communication. At the same time, belonging to such a strong and valuable global brand and the consistency that the new visual identity provides us at Group level is a strength for our company, a further proof of the seriousness and commitment we have made to provide the best experience to our customers”, said Andreea Cramer, Chief Commercial Officer Telekom Romania Mobile.

Having become a more agile and simpler mobile service provider by separating from fixed operations, Telekom Romania Mobile is focusing on customers’ wishes, expectations and opinions as a priority, collecting their feedback and looking for the best solutions to simplify and improve their experience.