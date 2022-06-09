Development of Industrial Parks in Ukraine

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The Ministry of economy of Ukraine announces the organization of 2 more industrial parks.

On June 9, the press service of the Ministry of economy of Ukraine announced the registration of 2 large-scale industrial parks in Ukraine.

“Enterprises located within industrial parks will be able to continue to benefit from financial incentives, including full or partial compensation of interest rates on loans for production facilities and further activities of companies, reimbursement of costs for connection and connection to utilities,” Ministry of economy.

