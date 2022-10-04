Devhd advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Devhd today announced its advancement to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. The company supports ServiceNow customers with practical and sustainable digital workflow solutions, with a key focus on enterprise application development and integration.

Devhd has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program in May 2022 in the Technology segment, and has since achieved the Registered, Specialist, and Premier ranks, having now also joined the Services segment.

A Premier ServiceNow Partner typically offers up to five ServiceNow products in more than one geographical region (ServiceNow evaluates partners using an assessment methodology based on breadth and depth, or the 4C’s – committed capacity, competency, customer success and capability, and their go-to-market maturity).

Devhd’s transition to the Premier segment recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Devhd’s level of ServiceNow investment.

The new ranking in the ServiceNow partners ecosystem will contribute to Devhd business boost both locally and on a regional scale by at least 20%. Devhd has a valid footprint in the automotive industry, now delivering high-end solutions to global enterprises involved in the research, development, and manufacturing of electronic, safety or other parts for automobiles.

“With ServiceNow just recently announcing their expansion of operations in the wider CEE Region (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Greece) via a new office in Poland, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate. We remain committed to investing in growing our practice and expertise across product lines”, said Devhd’s founder Adrian Herdan.

In 2021, Devhd had a total revenue of 675k EUR, and an EBITDA of 400k EUR. For 2022, Devhd’s expects 90% YoY growth to 1.1 mil. EUR.