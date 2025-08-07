The collaboration aims to develop and deliver ServiceNow projects for enterprise organizations in Germany through joint teams and complementary expertise.

Devhd, a Romanian company specialized in professional services based on the ServiceNow platform, announces a new strategic partnership with exccon, a consulting company from Germany with extensive experience in digital transformation and a ServiceNow partner since 2009.

The partnership aims to develop and deliver projects based on the ServiceNow platform for enterprise companies in Germany, focusing on complementary expertise and joint teams of architects, consultants, developers, business analysts, and project managers. The collaboration comes in response to the growing demand for Customer Service Management and Workplace Service Delivery solutions across various industries in the German market.

The global Workplace Service Delivery market is experiencing sustained growth, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the expansion of remote work models, and the rising demand for enhanced employee experience. According to MarketReportAnalytics, the Workplace Service Delivery market is expected to reach $10 billion in 2025.

Regarding the Customer Service Management services market, a study by Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates it will reach $800 billion by 2035, driven by accelerated digitization and the growing need for automated solutions and personalized customer experiences.

“This partnership brings value through complementarity and rigorous execution,” says Toni Krüger, Head of Delivery at exccon.

“The collaboration came naturally, based on the complementarity of the two teams and the growing demand for ServiceNow solutions in Germany. exccon has deep knowledge of the local market. We bring expanded delivery capabilities, solution architecture, and advanced technical expertise, through a mature team that covers the full delivery cycle – from consulting and analysis to development and project management,” stated Adrian Herdan, CEO of Devhd.

The two companies aim to grow delivery capacity, expand geographic coverage, and strengthen the quality of services delivered to clients within a shared framework of best practices. exccon has strong expertise in IT Operations Management, CMDB, and Workplace Service Delivery, built through complex projects in Germany. Devhd complements this with an extended technical team and capabilities, including solution architecture, configuration, development, and Agile delivery.