Digi Spain Plans IPO on Madrid Stock Exchange

Romanian telecommunications company Digi has hired investment bank Rothschild to evaluate a possible share listing for its Spanish subsidiary on the Madrid Stock Exchange, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing market sources.

Digi Spain would be worth approximately 2.5 billion euros and is the fourth largest operator on the Spanish market after Telefónica, Masorange and Vodafone, Expansion also writes.

Digi’s expansion in Spain accelerated after it took over assets sold by larger operators Orange and MasMovil when they merged last year. The company now has 9.6 million customers in Spain. Digi Spain reported revenues of 445 million euros in the first half of 2025 and an EBITDA of 82.7 million euros, slightly below the result of 83 million euros in the same period last year, amid investment expenses in its own network.

The operator invested 169 million euros in the first six months of the year in the expansion of ultra-fast, state-of-the-art fiber optic networks, as well as in the development of its own mobile network, which began on July 1. At the same time, Marius Varzaru, CEO of Digi Spain, announced an investment plan of 2 billion euros between 2024 and 2030.