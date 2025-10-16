Digital Accounting Summit 2025 – powered by TaxDome Romania

On October 18, 2025, Biavati Events will host the second edition of the Digital Accounting Summit, an event dedicated to the digital transformation of the accounting profession, organized under the TaxDome Romania brand.

The 2025 edition, themed “The Future of Accounting: People, Technology, and Purpose,” will bring together accountants, entrepreneurs, and business leaders for a dialogue on new work paradigms, emerging technologies, and the increasingly strategic role of accounting in a rapidly changing economy.

Accounting in the context of economic and digital transformation

Romania is undergoing a period of accelerated modernization in fiscal and reporting systems – from the expansion of the e-Invoice system and the implementation of SAF-T, to the growing demand for automation, traceability, and data protection. In this context, the Digital Accounting Summit becomes a strategic orientation space for professionals who want to remain relevant and competitive by understanding how technology and artificial intelligence can redefine both work and client relationships.

Dialogue between institutions, leaders, and innovation

The event will feature representatives from ANAF, CECCAR, the National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC), and leaders of technology companies, who will address topics such as meaningful digitalization, data security, and new collaboration models between firms and clients.

The agenda includes panel discussions, inspirational sessions, and case studies, offering a concrete perspective on how digitalization can become a competitive advantage for accounting firms.

Main partners of the 2025 edition

The main partners of the event are AICPA & CIMA, FGO.ro, and 4Secunde – organizations actively contributing to the professionalization and digitalization of the industry:

AICPA & CIMA represent the world’s largest alliance of accounting professionals, with over 700,000 members globally, promoting international standards and strategic thinking in the profession.

represent the world’s largest alliance of accounting professionals, with over 700,000 members globally, promoting international standards and strategic thinking in the profession. FGO.ro is a Romanian platform for electronic invoicing and financial management, simplifying daily business processes and providing solutions that comply with the latest fiscal requirements.

is a Romanian platform for electronic invoicing and financial management, simplifying daily business processes and providing solutions that comply with the latest fiscal requirements. 4Secunde is a declaration automation software designed to streamline repetitive accounting processes and save valuable time for professionals.

Through this partnership, the event unites global expertise and local innovation in a shared effort to shape the future of the accounting profession in Romania.

A profession rinventing itself

“Digital Accounting Summit is not just about technology—it’s about people. It’s about the courage of accounting professionals to reimagine their roles, to lead with purpose, and to use digitalization as a tool for empowerment, not control.”— Alina Goldenberg, Country Manager, TaxDome Romania, and organizer of Digital Accounting Summit 2025.

What participants will discover

International trends in digital accounting and the impact of AI on the profession

Practical strategies for automating internal processes and collaborating effectively with clients

Concrete solutions for compliance and cybersecurity

New perspectives on leadership and purpose in a profession undergoing transformation

About the previous edition and registration

The first edition brought together over 200 participants, 15 speakers, and 10 top partners, confirming the accounting profession’s desire to adapt to the digital reality.

Registrations for the 2025 edition are open on the official website:

www.digitalaccountingsummit.com