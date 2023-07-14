Digital Health Apps and Telemedicine in Romania

Digital health technology in Romania is rapidly developing, focusing on telemedicine and digital health apps. Telemedicine technologies enable medical care to be provided remotely by telecommunications systems, such as video conferencing or mobile phone applications.

Let’s dive into that topic, as residents and tourists can use them in Romania!

About Romanian Digital Health Apps and Telemedicine

Digital health apps are becoming increasingly popular among Romanian citizens, both for seeking medical advice and tracking personal health data. These technologies reduce healthcare costs and make healthcare more accessible for the population or those with difficulty traveling. In general, healthcare app development is an engaging process, and you can learn more with MLS devs.

Getting back to the topic, the Romanian government is taking steps to increase access to digital health technologies across the country, with initiatives such as the Telemedicine Network and the National eHealth Platform helping to facilitate digital health solutions.

Romanian Apps and Services for Health Care

The increased availability of digital health technologies is beneficial for Romania. These projects provide medical professionals (you can see on Statista the number of doctors working in Romania) with the technological resources necessary for delivering telemedical care and streamlining communication systems between healthcare professionals and patients. Below, you see examples of popular apps:

1. Docbook

Docbook is a mobile app that connects users in Romania with over 6000 doctor’s schedules. With the app, users can quickly find a doctor whose available time fits their schedule, making it easier to find the perfect physician. Docbook’s search features make it easy to filter for doctors who specialize in specific treatments or illnesses in a particular area. Furthermore, the app provides users with comprehensive information about each doctor.

2. PEDITEL

PEDITEL is a telecommunication company based in Romania. Founded in 1999, the company has become one of Romania’s leading telecom providers, offering various services such as mobile and fixed-line telephony, internet, and television. PEDITEL also provides business solutions for companies looking to enhance their communication needs. Benefits include secure enterprise networks, hosted solutions, and cloud computing platforms.

3. Telios Care

It is a healthcare company based in Romania that offers an app for personalized patient care. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of Romania’s leading healthcare technology providers. The app is designed to offer personalized medical care by providing access to your health records, connecting you with doctors, and allowing you to book appointments. The app also provides real-time insights into your health status so that you can monitor your progress and make better decisions when it comes to your health.

4. National eHealth Platform

The National eHealth Platform in Romania is the nation’s Ministry of Health initiative to improve access to healthcare and provide better services. It is designed to enable the secure transfer of healthcare data between healthcare institutions and includes an integrated system for managing patient records, prescriptions, and lab results. The platform also provides access to a range of patient-centric services, including online appointment scheduling and ePrescribing.

Many services are available in Romania on various platforms, from iPhone to Android, so you can choose the best for you.

Conclusion

Many apps offer support with symptom checking or diagnosis and access to virtual consultations with healthcare professionals in Romania. It provides an efficient way for patients to seek professional advice without needing physical visits. We wish you to find your convenient app in Romania!

Author’s bio: Anastasiia Lastovetska is a technology writer at MLSDev, a software development company that builds web & mobile app solutions from scratch. She researches the area of technology to create great content about app development, UX/UI design, tech & business consulting.