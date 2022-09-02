Romanian digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has signed a partnership with RoCapital, the Nonbank Financial Institution part of the KRUK Group which will use the interrogation and reporting services to NAFA (National Agency for Fiscal Administration) together with the anti-money laundering monitoring services offered by Qoobiss.

Qoobiss’s fully automated software will provide RoCapital clients a fast digital verification experience, aimed at increasing the conversion rate by facilitating user enrollment and the AML verification process. Also, the fully digital solution offered by Qoobiss will help RoCapital in digitizing the company’s activity, one of its important strategic objectives.

Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss has launched the first fully automated Know-Your-Customer (KYC) solution in Romania, providing complex services ensuring anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) in addition to user identification services. With the recent changes to the national AML legislation, Qoobiss’s experts have developed an advanced solution for the financial sector, designed to provide all the necessary support for companies that wish to ensure they are in compliance with the new legislative requirements in the industry.

Customer identity and AML verification is required under privacy laws, anti-fraud legislation and digital verification requirements. The AML screening offered by Qoobiss, thus, facilitates the verification of natural persons for belonging to the following categories: persons listed on international sanctions lists (these lists include: Consolidated List of the UN Security Council, Consolidated List of persons, groups and entities subject to EU financial sanctions, etc.); politically exposed individuals; individuals pursued by the Romanian Police.

The Qoobiss solution also ensures the protection of personal data, using the latest encryption technologies to extract, collect and process personal data.