Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss launches a fully automated KYC solution for fast client onboarding

Digital identity verification startup Qoobiss launches a fully automated Know-Your-Customer (KYC) solution, empowering companies to verify their customers’ identity digitally, while maintaining complete data privacy.

The Qoobiss KYC solution is designed to be scalable, easy to implement and 100% online based, helping companies save time and costs. Built to maximize the customer onboarding process, by using the latest AI-powered biometric technologies, the Qoobiss solution also uses AML/KYC compliance software, which ensures fast and accurate customer identity verification and reduces fraud, while maintaining complete data privacy.

“Our product can be used in various industries, such as fintech, blockchain, e-commerce, or even medical, due to our team’s excellent understanding of specific issues and the fine balance between different regulatory obligations and the need for improved customer experience, as we ensure a scalable solution and secure protocols.”, said Alexandru Rizea, CTO at Qoobiss.

With Qoobiss, European companies can validate their customer’s identification data using photographs of their valid ID, when a new online account is created. The software scans the document, extracts customer’s data, runs an instant identity verification and validates the ID.

Fintech companies are also empowered by Qoobiss to automatically check PEP and AML databases to validate customer compliance. The API allows companies to use the advanced electronic signature technology to validate any pdf converted approvals and agreement between partners and its clients.

Qoobiss is a European start-up offering digital identity verification solutions, customized for a wide range of industries. Qoobiss protects companies against fraud and ensures compliance with different regulatory obligations through automated customer verification services.

Qoobiss is launched by the team behind Credimatic Network, a company established in 2016, focused on building innovative and advanced technologies for the financial industry.