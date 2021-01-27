Digital Kitchen, the first eCommerce 360 service provider in Romania, enters into a partnership with VTEX

Digital Kitchen, a company focused on E2E implementation and the creator of digital project management as a service enters into a partnership with VTEX eCommerce platform, with an office in Romania as well. This partnership will help online stores to migrate to a top platform and, indirectly, will support the expansion of VTEX at the local and regional level.

Digital Kitchen is a company specializing in ​​implementation, migration and end-to-end operations for eCommerce businesses. Thus, Digital Kitchen offers project management services specific to the eCommerce market, starting from the implementation of a business from scratch to the optimization of existing operations. The company coordinates all necessary processes, including: platform migration, defining operational and logistical flows, implementation of services from suppliers (design, PR, social media, SEO, courier), marketing strategy and execution, coordination, recruitment and reorganization of teams with experience in the digital field and operational management until the business becomes autonomous.

The business was launched in 2018 by Alina Cazacu (photo), a manager with over 15 years of experience in the digital field. Along with Ramona Ungureanu, partner in Digital Kitchen, and a network of collaborators and partner companies, Alina Cazacu coordinates the implementation and migration of projects focusing on the eCommerce area.

Outsourced project management – a new field in Romania, a standard in the USA and Western Europe

“Often, companies postpone a project or give it up because of the available resources. Either there are many projects in the pipeline or they lack the necessary expertise and resources dedicated to projects in the digital sphere. When we talk about eCommerce and online activities, we are talking about speed, adaptability and continuous change to remain relevant. These bottlenecks can be easily prevented by complete and consistent outsourcing. We help the client to better understand his business and opportunities. Still, we mainly help him implement and launch projects online, without blocking operational resources / recruiting additional resources for these tasks. We make the transition from project to active business together so that the working teams are independent and autonomous when the project is fully delivered”, says Alina Cazacu, founder of Digital Kitchen and one of the most experienced online managers in Romania.

The first collaboration project between VTEX and Digital Kitchen was the launch of Distinctive.ro in November last year. Distinctive.ro is a store through which Peeraj Group, a group of fashion franchises, has entered the field of online sales.

The partnership between the two companies was signed in a moment when VTEX has big investment plans in Romania and the region. The Bucharest office coordinates the company’s development in Central and Eastern Europe, in countries such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Greece, and Austria.

A partnership through which online stores can become more competitive

“The partnership with Digital Kitchen, a company that offers 360-degree services in the eCommerce area, helps us to implement the best solution according to the client’s needs. The project management services provided by Digital Kitchen are new for the Romanian eCommerce market but they are extremely helpful to customers and very used in more mature markets. This is a new segment, but it will expand rapidly in Romania and we are happy to develop it with Digital Kitchen. By helping customers migrate their businesses to the VTEX platform in an aggregated and optimized way, they can become more competitive, improve their flow of operations, increase their authority in eCommerce and, last but not least, increase their conversion rate and reduce operating expenses”, says Cristi Movilă, Growth Leader, Eastern Europe VTEX Romania.

Digital Kitchen has ten clients in its portfolio, especially fashion and IT&C retailers. For this year, the company aims to double the number of clients and educate the market by consolidating the concept of project management as a service for the eCommerce market.