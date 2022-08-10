Digital nomads: the best and worst countries to work remotely

Romania is amongst European countries that are the least-secure to work from remotely. This is according to the latest study by Reboot Digital PR Services, which reveals the least cyber-secure countries to work from.

Interested in the safety of digital nomads, experts at Reboot Digital PR Services analysed cybersecurity statistics, including drive-by downloads, phishing sites, malware hosting sites, and compromised computers in order to create a cyber danger index score.



Top 10 Least Cyber-Secure Countries in Europe Rank Country Average Monthly Drive-by Download Pages Phishing Sites Malware Hosting Sites Compromised Computers Cyber Danger Score (/100) 1. Bulgaria 14 1220 1170 430 77.6 2. Romania 10 1040 720 1435 71.9 3. Belarus 14 1230 1170 22 69.3 4. Russia 25 700 1410 18 67.6 5. Ukraine 10 1910 1220 16 67.0 6. Serbia 1 780 790 1467 60.1 7. Lithuania 3 1010 840 38 56.3 8. Hungary 6 750 710 182 56.0 9. Italy 4 810 640 309 55.5 10. Slovakia 20 710 570 22 53.8 Source: Rebootonline.com – Represents data across 2018 to 2022.

Romania ranks in second

In second is Romania, with a cyber danger score of 71.9 out of 100. The country places 10th globally and ranks highly for both phishing sites (1,040) and compromised computers per 100,000 internet users (1,435).

Romania welcomes on average 9.9 million tourists through their borders annually. For those fascinated by the Byzantine architecture and popular tourist hotspots, such as the Poiana Brasov Ski resort, the country has approved plans to initiate a digital nomad visa that allows a stay of up to 12 months.

Bulgaria is the least cyber-secure European country

Reboot Digital PR Services found that Bulgaria is the least cyber-secure country in Europe, with a cyber danger score of 77.6 out of 100 — topping the rankings in Europe and ranking fifth globally.

Currently there is not an official scheme or visa for travellers looking to remain in Bulgaria for longer than 90 days, as a digital nomad.

Slightly more secure in third position is Belarus, where there are only 2 compromised computers but a higher average for phishing sites at 1,230 — which contributes to its overall cyber danger score of 69.3/100.

Serbia, in sixth (60.1) has the highest number of compromised computers (1,467) in the top ten and the third highest in Europe overall.

Italy (55.5) and Slovakia (53.8) place ninth and tenth respectively presenting a cyber danger score of over 50 out of 100.

At the opposite end, Finland is the most cyber-secure location in Europe with a cyber danger score of just 12.6 out of 100. Followed by Austria (19.8) and Norway (24.1).

Top 10 Least Cyber-Secure Countries Worldwide Rank Country Average Monthly Drive-by Download Pages Phishing Sites Malware Hosting Sites Compromised Computers Cyber Danger Score (/100) =1. Indonesia 25 1,080 1,040 643 82.8 =1. Cyprus 24 1,730 1,280 400 82.8 3. Malaysia 23 740 900 1,557 79.9 4. Vietnam 30 630 780 3,115 78.2 5. Bulgaria 14 1,220 1,170 430 77.6 6. Singapore 16 780 2,160 204 75.9 7. Nepal 126 640 890 558 73.3 8. Morocco 19 500 1,000 1,603 73.0 9. Tunisia 17 310 930 5,588 72.7 10. Romania 10 1,040 720 1,435 71.9 Source: Rebootonline.com – Represents data across 2018 to 2022.