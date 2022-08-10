Digital nomads: the best and worst countries to work remotely
Romania is amongst European countries that are the least-secure to work from remotely. This is according to the latest study by Reboot Digital PR Services, which reveals the least cyber-secure countries to work from.
Interested in the safety of digital nomads, experts at Reboot Digital PR Services analysed cybersecurity statistics, including drive-by downloads, phishing sites, malware hosting sites, and compromised computers in order to create a cyber danger index score.
|
Top 10 Least Cyber-Secure Countries in Europe
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Average Monthly Drive-by Download Pages
|
Phishing Sites
|
Malware Hosting Sites
|
Compromised Computers
|
Cyber Danger Score (/100)
|
1.
|
Bulgaria
|
14
|
1220
|
1170
|
430
|
77.6
|
2.
|
Romania
|
10
|
1040
|
720
|
1435
|
71.9
|
3.
|
Belarus
|
14
|
1230
|
1170
|
22
|
69.3
|
4.
|
Russia
|
25
|
700
|
1410
|
18
|
67.6
|
5.
|
Ukraine
|
10
|
1910
|
1220
|
16
|
67.0
|
6.
|
Serbia
|
1
|
780
|
790
|
1467
|
60.1
|
7.
|
Lithuania
|
3
|
1010
|
840
|
38
|
56.3
|
8.
|
Hungary
|
6
|
750
|
710
|
182
|
56.0
|
9.
|
Italy
|
4
|
810
|
640
|
309
|
55.5
|
10.
|
Slovakia
|
20
|
710
|
570
|
22
|
53.8
|
Source: Rebootonline.com – Represents data across 2018 to 2022.
Romania ranks in second
In second is Romania, with a cyber danger score of 71.9 out of 100. The country places 10th globally and ranks highly for both phishing sites (1,040) and compromised computers per 100,000 internet users (1,435).
Romania welcomes on average 9.9 million tourists through their borders annually. For those fascinated by the Byzantine architecture and popular tourist hotspots, such as the Poiana Brasov Ski resort, the country has approved plans to initiate a digital nomad visa that allows a stay of up to 12 months.
Bulgaria is the least cyber-secure European country
Reboot Digital PR Services found that Bulgaria is the least cyber-secure country in Europe, with a cyber danger score of 77.6 out of 100 — topping the rankings in Europe and ranking fifth globally.
Currently there is not an official scheme or visa for travellers looking to remain in Bulgaria for longer than 90 days, as a digital nomad.
Slightly more secure in third position is Belarus, where there are only 2 compromised computers but a higher average for phishing sites at 1,230 — which contributes to its overall cyber danger score of 69.3/100.
Serbia, in sixth (60.1) has the highest number of compromised computers (1,467) in the top ten and the third highest in Europe overall.
Italy (55.5) and Slovakia (53.8) place ninth and tenth respectively presenting a cyber danger score of over 50 out of 100.
At the opposite end, Finland is the most cyber-secure location in Europe with a cyber danger score of just 12.6 out of 100. Followed by Austria (19.8) and Norway (24.1).
|
Top 10 Least Cyber-Secure Countries Worldwide
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Average Monthly Drive-by Download Pages
|
Phishing Sites
|
Malware Hosting Sites
|
Compromised Computers
|
Cyber Danger Score (/100)
|
=1.
|
Indonesia
|
25
|
1,080
|
1,040
|
643
|
82.8
|
=1.
|
Cyprus
|
24
|
1,730
|
1,280
|
400
|
82.8
|
3.
|
Malaysia
|
23
|
740
|
900
|
1,557
|
79.9
|
4.
|
Vietnam
|
30
|
630
|
780
|
3,115
|
78.2
|
5.
|
Bulgaria
|
14
|
1,220
|
1,170
|
430
|
77.6
|
6.
|
Singapore
|
16
|
780
|
2,160
|
204
|
75.9
|
7.
|
Nepal
|
126
|
640
|
890
|
558
|
73.3
|
8.
|
Morocco
|
19
|
500
|
1,000
|
1,603
|
73.0
|
9.
|
Tunisia
|
17
|
310
|
930
|
5,588
|
72.7
|
10.
|
Romania
|
10
|
1,040
|
720
|
1,435
|
71.9
|
Source: Rebootonline.com – Represents data across 2018 to 2022.