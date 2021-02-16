Digital Workplace – the all-in-one IT solution for companies – launched in Romania

Connections, operating on the Romanian digital transformation market, but also in in Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, USA, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, has launched Digital Workplace, the first smart service on the Romanian market through which companies can have access to IT&C equipment, software products and specialized support at the same time.

Digital Workplace customers can now centralize their purchase of equipment (laptops, desktop or All in One system and networking), software licensing (Windows, Office, Teams) and IT support (remote and on-site) by purchasing a single service, with a single provider and without advance payments. Digital Workplace is also available for companies that have definitely switched to “work from home”.

“By accessing a suite of collaborative software, such as Microsoft TEAMS, communication between a company’s employees, through voice or video calls, has never been easier, practically two clicks away, at no extra cost. Moreover, sharing information of any kind will be just as easy to manage with access to the Microsoft OneDrive platform.

By purchasing this service, a company benefits both from a direct reduction of expenses by up to 30%, by reducing costs with its own IT department, as well as indirectly, through much easier management of the contract, given that it will have a single service provider, not three “, says Vlad Sgindar, BPM & ITO Manager Connections.

Digital Workplace powered by Connections is mainly aimed at small and medium-sized companies, with at least 20 employees, and is available in several variants, to meet the needs of all potential customers. The support teams are made up of certified staff with at least five years of experience in the IT&C field.

In addition to the standard Digital Workplace packages, customers can access other IT solutions developed by Connections.

Connections, a UiPath Gold partner, has implemented robotic automation processes in a variety of industries, from FMCG/GPG and banking companies to accounting firms, BPO companies, healthcare, and retail companies. The robotic processes targeted operational departments, where flows related to monthly reports, vacation management, entering of invoices in the accounting software, enrolment of new employees, but also back-office processes in the banking industry (establishment and collection of seizures, account management) were automated (establishment and lift of garnishments, expense account management, payment management – procure-to-play, etc.).