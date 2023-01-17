Do you want to be paid to sleep? Romanians can now become Sleep Specialists for EUR 800/month

The dream job has just come true: this is the Romanians` chance to literally get paid to sleep! The sleep brand, Emma, is paying a monthly salary of EUR 800/month to test the brand’s product line.

The main role of a Sleeping Specialist will be to try Emma’s products. In addition to testing and using all the products sent by the brand, he/she will be responsible for posting experiences and opinions so the company can continuously improve its products an initiative created by Emma in line with the opening of their sixth office in the city of Bucharest.

What criteria must the applicants fulfill?

Anyone can apply if they meet the requirements below. You don`t necessarily have to be in the health area or study sleep, but it is essential to:

Be over 18 years old

Be creative

Be a frequent user of social networks

Love sleeping

Those interested must fill out the registration form and record a presentation video explaining “Why should I be chosen to be a specialist in sleeping by Emma” and register by February 15th by visiting this link. The recorded video should be vertical (portrait format) and maximum 60 seconds.

” We believe that a great day starts with a good night’s sleep, so we dedicate ourselves to developing the best solutions and technologies capable of “awaking” the best version of everyone that chooses Emma” said Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, Co-founder and CEO Emma – The Sleep Company, one of the fastest-growing companies globally.

Emma – The Sleep Company, the world’s leading D2C (direct-to-consumer) sleep brand, is currently opening its sixth global office in Bucharest. The company, which reported an annual turnover of over EUR 645 million in 2021, has opened more than 20 positions for the Romanian office in multiple areas, including creative, HR, finance, accounting, operations, and global mobility, with many more forecast in upcoming years. Present in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the Bucharest office is part of Emma’s global expansion strategy.