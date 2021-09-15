DocProcess hires a top executive to increase the company’s market share in Western Europe

DocProcess, the leader in business process automation in Romania, announces the consolidation of the Paris office by hiring Patrice Vidal as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Western Europe. Patrice is a top executive with more than 28 years of experience at Xerox, one of the largest providers of digital technology.

“We welcome Patrice to the DocProcess team, and we are convinced that together we will increase the company’s market share in France and the rest of West European markets. Since the beginning of the year, we have continuously built a top team by bringing in the best specialists, both in Romania and in the other markets we operate. Patrice is a complete professional, with managerial experience at the highest level and outstanding background to promote DocProcess products and services to the highest standards,” stated Liviu Apolozan, President and VP of Strategy, DocProcess.

Before joining DocProcess, Patrice Vidal worked at Xerox. He held several C-level positions in the sales and marketing departments, most recently as Vice President of Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe where he led the sales and marketing operations in 12 countries.

“I am thrilled to join DocProcess and lead the company’s sales and marketing operations in Western Europe. In my view, a clear and convincing strategy, together with a qualified and motivated team, is the recipe for the success of any business. At DocProcess, I have identified all these ingredients, and I am looking forward to building together a top global player in the field of business process automation and efficiency solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that regardless of the circumstances, businesses need to have remote access to all their documents, logical flows and processes, all fully automated. DocProcess has all the necessary resources to design solutions for the future, solutions that improve the work quality, the employees’ satisfaction and provide a smarter business environment,” stated Patrice Vidal, VP of Sales and Marketing Western Europe at DocProcess.

Patrice Vidal will be responsible for attracting new clients and developing new partnerships for the company in Western Europe. Throughout this process, Patrice will collaborate directly with Liviu Apolozan. Patrice’s appointment is favorable for the company since, in France, starting with 2023, all companies will have to use electronic invoicing. The measure, implemented by the French government, also aims to reduce tax evasion in terms of value-added tax.

Patrice will work in the Paris office of DocProcess, inaugurated by the company in April 2020. In addition to Paris, the company also has a Research and Development center in Grenoble, opened in 2018. Recently, in April 2021, the company opened an office in the US, in Austin, Texas, led by Salim Sunderji, DocProcess Group CEO.

DocProcess delivers automation solutions to global companies such as Carrefour, Cora, Mondelez, Strauss, Saint-Gobain, eMAG, and Romanian entrepreneurial companies such as E-Boda, Altex, Flanco, etc.