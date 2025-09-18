DocProcess, a Romanian technology company specialized in business process automation, founded by entrepreneurs Daniela and Liviu Apolozan, becomes part of AGENA3000, a French provider of data management and e-invoicing solutions. The transaction also marks the full exit of Morphosis Capital from DocProcess, its first investment from Fund I.

“DocProcess is a company with remarkable potential that complements perfectly the digital solutions portfolio of AGENA3000. Its platform is among the most advanced on the market, and the team behind it has demonstrated not only strong technological expertise but also a deep understanding of today’s business landscape. We were particularly impressed by the vision of the founding team and their innovative approach to process automation, which aligns fully with our mission to build a more connected and efficient digital future. Going forward, integrating DocProcess will allow us to accelerate our international expansion while relying on its proven infrastructure and capabilities,” said Sébastien Trichet, President of AGENA3000.

Founded in 2005, DocProcess has developed its SaaS-based Business Ecosystem Automation (BEA) platform, enabling companies to digitize and streamline critical processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing, and e-transport. Today, DocProcess serves more than 3,500 clients across sectors including finance, procurement, retail, logistics, healthcare, insurance, and energy. Its customer portfolio includes multinationals such as Carrefour, Unilever, Mondelez, and Lactalis, as well as leading Romanian entrepreneurial companies like E-Boda, Altex, and Flanco. In 2024, the company achieved revenues of over EUR 4.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.1 million.

“For us, DocProcess has always been more than just a business – it was a mission to redefine how companies collaborate and automate critical processes. We are proud of what we have accomplished over the past 20 years together with our exceptional team and grateful to our clients and partners for their trust. This transaction marks the beginning of a new stage for DocProcess with AGENA3000, an organization that shares our vision for the future of digitalization. We also thank Morphosis Capital for believing in us and supporting the company’s development. We truly value everything we have achieved together and we are confident that the DocProcess story will continue with even greater strength in this new chapter,” stated Daniela and Liviu Apolozan, founders of DocProcess.

The acquisition by AGENA3000 provides DocProcess with the opportunity to accelerate its international expansion, particularly in France and across other European markets, while also expanding into the enterprise segment. Its team of 43 employees, based in Bucharest, Paris, and Grenoble, will join the French group, strengthening AGENA3000’s expertise in procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, while offering DocProcess’ clients access to a broader suite of solutions in data management and e-invoicing.

“DocProcess had the right ingredients from the very beginning – a solid platform and founders determined to scale it across Europe, benefitting from the favorable market context. Over the past years, with the support of the Morphosis team, the company had the resources and structure needed to evolve into a profitable SaaS business with international reach. Now, as part of AGENA3000, DocProcess is well-positioned to grow further in France and broaden its reach into the enterprise segment. We are grateful to Daniela, Liviu and the extended DocProcess team for their partnership and proud to have been part of this journey,” said Simona Gemeneanu, Partner at Morphosis Capital.

This transaction marks the second full exit of Morphosis Capital Fund I, following the sale of its entire stake in Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics to Regina Maria in June 2023. In addition, the fund has completed two partial exits through strategic partnerships with international private equity funds: Integral Venture Partners in Medima Health and Innova Capital in EMI. The DocProcess transaction underscores Morphosis Capital’s strategy of backing ambitious entrepreneurs, supporting them in scaling their companies, and ensuring smooth transitions to strategic or financial investors.

The transaction was facilitated by Cristian Mîndru and Mihaela Posircă from Act Legal, on behalf of Morphosis Capital and DocProcess, while AGENA3000 was supported by law firms Wolf Theiss and Cornet Vincent Ségurel as well as GTA Tax, in the capacity of a tax advisor.

This operation is funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU with the financial backing of the Government of Romania under the Romania Recovery Equity Fund and benefits from the support of the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.