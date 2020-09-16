DocProcess launches new brand positioning as part of global expansion plan

DocProcess, a Romanian technology company with an international footprint, has launched a new brand positioning and a new visual identity as a part of a global expansion strategy. With an established presence in Romania, France, Belgium and Luxembourg, DocProcess is now ready for the new phase of expansion roll out as it targets to reach beyond Europe and to gain new clients in the United States and APAC region.

“We’ve been working on a new business and growth strategy, which required a repositioning of our brand and a new identity. Today more than ever, business leaders understand the power and added value of digital transformation. What we bring on top of it, a vision we’ve always executed, but not quite communicated as such, is the digital transformation at the business ecosystem level. So not just automation inside the company but automation of processes, flows and documents between a company and all its partners: suppliers, customers or even financial institutions. At DocProcess, we are shaping the future of how businesses work together, and we now want to do it at a global scale,” said Liviu Apolozan, founder of DocProcess.

The applications built with the help of DocProcess platform help companies increase returns by allowing them to take control of their business processes end-to-end, with their partners. By having full control and visibility over processes, which include contract management, Purchase-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, logistics and many others, companies can scale faster, while saving time and money. DocProcess platform is customizable and is compatible with over 200 different accounting software and ERPs.

In 15 years since its establishment, DocProcess has grown from a Romanian start-up to a scale-up with an international footprint. The company has offices in Bucharest, Brasov, Paris and Grenoble and its team counts over 50 employees. Today, DocProcess has a portfolio of over 3,500 reputable clients in Europe. The management expects to triple the number of customers and reach a turnover of over 10 million euro in the next 5 years.

The new brand positioning and visual identity were developed by the London-based creative agency, specialized in working with B2B technology brands, Omobono. The rebranding project is part of the growth strategy adopted by DocProcess following the capital infusion from Morphosis Capital in September 2019.

The development strategy encompasses growing market share in France as well as further expansion to Benelux countries, followed by the UK and the United States. To accelerate this process, DocProcess wants to access new financing rounds from reputable international investment funds.