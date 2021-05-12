Donalam is hiring staff to meet the demand for hot rolled steel bars

Donalam, one of the leading players in the hot rolled steel bars and special steels industry in Europe, which has a steel plant in Calarasi, southern Romania, has seen an increase in product demand since the beginning of the year.

The company says that the steel sector shows signs of revitalization, supported by the industrial production relaunch and the start of infrastructure projects. The World Steel Association (WSA) expects global demand for steel to increase by 5.8% this year, up to 1,874 billion tonnes. The international market trend is also reflected at the local level, within Donalam steel plant in Călăraşi.

In order to deliver the received orders in due time, the company started a process of recruiting over 50 new employees, both blue collars and white collars categories.

„With the relaunch of production in industrial sectors, the need for steel products is growing, given the diversity of industries in which steel is used as a raw material – oil & gas, automobiles and agricultural equipment, construction etc. The rebound of orders on the international market is also felt in the number of new orders we received in a relatively short period, Donalam being the only producer of hot rolled steel profiles in the country. The challenge at the moment is to be able to meet this high demand, so we are focusing on recruiting staff to increase our operational and production capacity”, said Enrico Deganello, Plant Manager of Donalam.

The most sought after candidates during this period are blue collar workers. Donalam opened 40 new job positions, of which 20 are for workers in the final products warehouse and 15 for the finishing line. The company is also hiring personnel for the rolling mill production, maintenance team (mechanical and electrical), as well as a specialist for the turning shop, experience required. The new employees will be qualified internally, within the training programs organized by the company.

Regarding the white collar category, Donalam is recruiting 8 specialists to consolidate the company’s departments (purchasing, HR, finance, commercial back office, supply chain, row materials purchasing, logistic, IT), as well as 2 young engineers to be inserted in production and maintenance.

With over 270 employees, Donalam is one of the largest employers in Călărași. In 2021, the company estimates a turnover of over 630 million lei, more than double compared to last year. The factory annually exports about 120,000 tons of steel bars to the European market. Donalam currently has an ongoing investment of over 11 million euros started last year, for the modernization of the rolling mill within the steel plant.