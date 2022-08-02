DPD leased 3,500 sq. m of warehouse spaces in VGP Park Arad

The DPD courier company continues its expansion in Romania by leasing 3,500 sq. m of warehouse spaces in the VGP Park Arad project, located near the A1 highway, a transaction brokered by the industrial department of the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox offered support for DPD in analyzing the options and choosing the solution that meets the client’s requirements, as well as negotiating the transaction’s commercial terms.

Ștefan Rădeanu, Director of Industrial Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “The courier market growth is also reflected in the overall take-up pertaining to courier companies over the last two years, an area with increased attractiveness both through the expansion of existing spaces and also through the development of new hubs for regional distribution. This transaction lays the foundation for our long-term partnership with DPD, as we have been able to identify the optimal solution, which best suits their expansion plans, and which will materialize in other transactions in the near future.”

The new space is the 59th warehouse operated by DPD in Romania and it is part of the company’s strategy to quickly and efficiently serve clients across the country. The postal and courier services market in Romania is one of the most dynamic industries both in terms of turnover and number of employees, as a result of an increase of the e-commerce share in the total retail sales, and also of the diversification of the products sold online.

Karla Codrea, CEO DPD Romania: “Each warehouse we open follows the company’s strategy of expansion and improvment of services that our clients benefit from. We thank our partners who understood how important these aspects are for us and who provided us with an optimal space.”

Cristian Vlădescu, Commercial Manager VGP: “We are pleased to extend the partnership with DPD and to welcome them to VGP Park Arad, in addition to the unit they already occupy in VGP Park Timișoara. This demonstrates our project’s premium location and easy access to both the A1 highway and the Arad city center. We would like to thank them for the confidence they have shown towards us and we look forward to expanding this partnership in other VGP locations.”