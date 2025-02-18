In 2024, large-scale commercial and residential projects carried out primarily outside the Capital propelled DRS-Architects to achieve a turnover of €1 million—a growth of over 35% compared to the previous year. This positive momentum reflects both the expansion of our team—which doubled over the past year—and our ability to manage complex projects, thereby consolidating our position in the Romanian architecture market.

“Most of our projects in 2024 were located outside Bucharest, where investment dynamics are visibly stronger compared to the Capital, hampered by administrative delays. While demand exists, the lack of decisive actions prevents these projects from progressing at a natural pace. In this context, we took advantage of opportunities in other regions where investors are active and projects have advanced more rapidly,” stated Andrei Lefter, Founder and Managing Partner of DRS-Architects.

The commercial segment registered the highest growth in 2024, accounting for 45% of our turnover. The most ambitious project undertaken by our team was the expansion of Arena Mall in Bacău, which will increase its current area by 70%. Construction on this commercial complex began in the latter half of last year and is expected to be completed in 2026. This expansion is only part of a broader investment project, which also includes the development of two residential complexes and the region’s first international hotel under the Mercure brand. The total investment value is approximately €65 million, to be implemented in phases.

On the residential front in Bucharest, our team continued to work on projects focused on the consolidation and rehabilitation of historical buildings. One such project—a house built in 1942 in the Dorobanți neighborhood—was awarded at the Annual Architecture Awards. While restoring historic buildings and adapting them to contemporary needs presents a real alternative for the Capital, such projects alone will not transform Bucharest’s face. A coherent strategy is needed—a plan that, unfortunately, remains absent, as do concrete perspectives on the evolution of new projects due to persistent administrative indecision, Andrei Lefter added.

In parallel, DRS-Architects has continued to develop residential projects in other cities across the country and has expanded into new niche segments, including HoReCa projects, student housing, entertainment and leisure spaces, the conversion of office spaces into residential developments, and the design of a 46 MW wind farm in Vaslui. We also maintained partnerships with major retailers such as Primark and Rewe throughout 2024.

Team Expansion and AI-Driven Efficiency

The year 2024 was also dedicated to internal growth, with our team doubling in size to meet the increasing demands of our projects. “Expanding our team was a priority last year, given our rapid growth and the need to consolidate a team with extensive expertise. For 2025, we are focusing on streamlining our processes and integrating cutting-edge technologies into our design practice. Our recent partnership with Neuroarchilab for leveraging artificial intelligence and neuroscience in the design process is a strategic direction for us,” added Andrei Lefter.

Looking ahead to the current year, DRS-Architects aims to consolidate its market position by focusing on impactful projects, while targeting a turnover growth of 10-15% through portfolio expansion and improved internal efficiencies.

About DRS-Architects

With over 10 years of experience, DRS-Architects offers comprehensive architecture and design services, handling a wide range of projects—from commercial, residential, and office buildings to urban development initiatives in both public and private sectors. Our projects have received various accolades, including the second prize at the international architecture solutions competition for transforming Piața Victoria (Piața Operei) in Timișoara (2023) and the Octav Doicescu Award at the Annual Architecture Awards 2024 for Casa Rosenthal. Our team is continually committed to rehabilitation and integrated urban development projects, as demonstrated by our recent participation in the competition for the rehabilitation of the Rulmentul Brașov platform in the second half of 2024.

Founded by Andrei Lefter, an architect with nearly 20 years of experience, DRS-Architects has established itself through a multidisciplinary approach and strategic collaborations with investment funds and partners in the real estate sector. For over a decade, we have developed architectural solutions that are both relevant to today’s requirements and responsive to the challenges of the urban future.

For more details, please visit DRSA.ro.